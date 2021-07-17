4-Star Safety Prospect Keon Sabb Commits to Clemson over Georgia, LSU, More

Steve Wiltfong, 247 Sports

Keon Sabb, a Class of 2022 4-star athlete/safety from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will attend Clemson, he announced Saturday on CBS Sports HQ.

Per 247Sports' composite ranking, the 6'2", 200-pound Sabb is ranked 60th in his class overall and ninth in Florida.

Brian Dohn of 247Sports offered a glowing scouting report for Sabb and compared him to the Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons.

"Excellent frame for free safety. Carries 175 pounds well and can easily add 20 pounds. High-level basketball player. Has skill set for free safety and nickel. Quick feet. Has loose hips and can turn and run with receiver. Drives well on ball in front.

"Tracks ball and is instinctive. Plays physical in run game. Needs to be more aggressive attacking ball. Often leads with shoulder rather than wrapping when tackling. Fine-tuning footwork important. Adding strength throughout frame needed. Multi-year starter at top 15 program with early-round NFL Draft ceiling."

Sabb is a three-sport athlete who also participates in basketball and track. He transferred to Williamstown from Glassboro High School, New Jersey, in Dec. 2019 before eventually moving on to IMG Academy.



Tim Hagerty, Glassboro's head football coach, offered these comments to Kevin Minnick of NJ Advance Media about the player: "His size, speed, he's the whole package. His grades are coming through in the right area, he's becoming more of a leader. I can't say enough good things about him. Every school in the Northeast has come through. I'm just waiting for it to spread south and west. It's only a matter of time."

Sabb earned 31 tackles and five interceptions during the 2019 season in addition to 29 catches for 376 yards and six touchdowns as a wideout, per Minnick.

He previously announced his top six of Clemson, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, LSU and Georgia:

The 247Sports experts unanimously predicted that Sabb would choose Clemson, and that's where the safety will head. He joins a team that has won 10 or more games each of the last 10 years under head coach Dabo Swinney, a two-time national champion.