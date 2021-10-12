5-Star DT Prospect Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy Commits to Oklahoma

Photo credit: 247Sports

Top defensive line prospect Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy has committed to Oklahoma, giving the team one of the elite players in the 2022 class.

The Florida native announced his decision Tuesday in an interview with Hayes Fawcett of On3.com.

“They treated me like family the whole process,” Brownlow-Dindy said of picking the Sooners. “The environment was like a small-town feel in a city like Norman, and I really enjoyed getting to know the coaches.”

Brownlow-Dindy is considered the fourth-best defensive lineman and No. 10 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

At 6'3", 280 pounds, the 5-star prospect has good size for the position and can play at multiple spots across the defensive line. He is an elite interior pass-rusher who tallied 11.5 sacks as a sophomore and continued to produce at a high level throughout his high school career.

The player is also a strong tackler who can make key stops against the run, using his strength to handle opposing offensive linemen.

Brownlow-Dindy has also benefitted from his mixed martial arts training, which he has had since he was six years old.

"That's probably what's really made me a good defensive lineman with the hand-eye coordination," he said last June, per Andrew Ivins of 247Sports. "Every time I see some hands go up, I knock them down."

He also has excellent balance on the line, which will help him at the higher levels even against stronger opponents.

It will make him a top addition for Oklahoma, with defensive line depth always an important factor in football games.

The Sooners consistently have one of the best offenses in the country, but they have fallen behind defensively, and it often costs them against quality opponents. They lost back-to-back games last year against Kansas State and Iowa State in which they allowed a combined 75 points.

Oklahoma has allowed at least 45 points in each of its last three losses in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Brownlow-Dindy had dozens of scholarship offers, including from top programs like Clemson, Ohio State, Florida, USC and more. With his upside, this decision could help shape the landscape of the Big 12 for the next few years.