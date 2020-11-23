Myles Garrett to Miss 2nd-Straight Game for Browns; Remains on COVID-19 List

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will miss Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as he remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Brown coach Kevin Stefanski informed reporters of Garrett's status Monday.

Garrett, who was drafted by the Browns with the first overall pick out of Texas A&M in 2017, has been a major piece of the Browns defense en route to their 7-3 start to the season. It follows his return from an indefinite suspension after a fight with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the 2019 season. Appearing in eight games for Cleveland, Garrett has 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles, tied for the league lead in both categories. He has 31 tackles and posted 13 quarterback hits.

During a Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Garrett injured his knee, but team reporter Andrew Gribble reported that there was no structural damage and he was expected to return when the team came off of a Week 9 bye to face the Houston Texans. Upon sharing information about the injury, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged the contributions of Garrett to the team's success this season:

"It's obvious how much of an impact he makes in these games … we dodged a bullet," he said.

With major injuries on offense, including Odell Beckham Jr.'s ACL tear and Nick Chubb's MCL ailment, Garrett's impact has only grown as he and the rest of the defense attempt to keep their strong start going heading into the second half of the year.