Browns' Myles Garrett: Mason Rudolph Helmet Incident a 'Small Bump in the Road'

The Cleveland Browns didn't allow Myles Garrett's helmet swing at Mason Rudolph to affect contract negotiations, signing him to a five-year, $125 million extension this week.

Likewise, Garrett expects the incident to be nothing but a "small bump in the road" for his NFL career.

"My life is much bigger than one moment," Garrett told TMZ Sports. "Me, the Browns, and my teammates are going to look past that and go on to greater success. That will be just a small bump in the road."

The NFL suspended Garrett for the final six games of the 2019 season after he hit Rudolph in the head with his own helmet during an on-field scuffle. Garrett said Rudolph used a racial slur, but the NFL found no evidence upon a review of the situation.

Rudolph categorically denied using a racial slur.

Garrett said he's unconcerned about being labeled as a "dirty player" after the incident.

"That's just life. You have one mistake and people are going to come after you. Me, I'm just going to keep on playing my game, not worrying about what people say. It's just a bump in the road. I know my teammates will have my back to de-escalate and keep it to football."

The Browns sided with their star pass-rusher, rewarding him with a deal that includes $100 million guaranteed—a record for a defensive player. Garrett was one of the best edge-rushers in football last season, earning an 86.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. He was well on his way to a Pro Bowl berth before the Rudolph incident.