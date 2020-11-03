IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from November 3November 4, 2020
IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from November 3
The road to Turning Point on November 14 rolled through AXS TV this week as Impact Wrestling presented a broadcast headlined by a Knockouts Championship Match between Su Yung and Deonna Purrazzo, The Good Brothers' Doc Gallows vs. The North's Ethan Page and a blockbuster tag team match pitting Rich Swann and Eddie Edwards against Eric Young and Sami Callihan.
Oh, and Tommy Dreamer sought to discover who shot John E. Bravo at the end of last week's show.
Yes, you read that right.
Find out everything that went down Tuesday night with this recap of the November 3 broadcast.
Knockouts Championship Match: Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo
In a rematch from Bound For Glory, "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo attempted to regain the Knockouts Championship as she battled Su Yung.
Yung unloaded with a Thesz Press and a flurry of right hands, followed by a palm thrust early in the match and she looked to pick up where she left off at the pay-per-view. With Kimber Lee cheering her on at ringside, Purrazzo downed the champion and looked to establish a sustained onslaught.
Yung, though, applied the mandible claw. Lee slid a steel chair into the squared circle, providing a distraction. A tug-o-war of the chair resulted in The Undead Bride blasting the challenger and the referee calling for the bell.
The champion stood tall despite the loss.
Result
Purrazzo defeated Yung via disqualification
Grade
C
Analysis
This was clearly less about delivering a barnburner of a match and more about setting up another, higher-profile showdown over the title. Say, as soon as Turning Point on Saturday, November 14.
After encountering Barrister Evans, attorney for Purrazzo backstage, Scott D'Amore announced the No Disqualification Match for the upcoming Impact Plus special. It is the right call for this particular feud, and gives Purrazzo the opportunity to win the match through nefarious means while giving Yung an out.
It is smart booking giving the characters at play and leaves The Virtuosa zero excuses for not retaining her title come the hotly anticipated title bout.
Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey
Two competitors jockeying for position in the hunt for the X-Division Championship did battle in the night's second match as Chris Bey squared off with The Rascalz' Trey Miguel.
An early display of athleticism gave way to a cheap slap to the face by Bey and a dropkick that stunned Miguel. Counters and reversals gave way to a trip-up and elbow drop to the back by Bey for two.
Miguel answered with a double stomp to the back of the head. He mounted a comeback but Bey played defense and met him up top. A big cutter earned Bey the win.
Result
Bey defeated Miguel
Grade
C+
Analysis
There was so much going on here, between flashy counters and reversals, that it was almost hard to keep track of what was actually going on.
There was no real story, or flow to the match, but Bey picked up a much-needed win and remains in the talk for a championship opportunity.
Miguel will recover and, as is almost always the case with The Rascalz, remain a threat in any division in Impact.
Locker Room Talk with Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood
Madison Rayne and cohost Johnny Swinger produced the latest edition of Locker Room Talk with guests Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood.
Rayne attempted to play tag team matchmaker with her guests but Dashwood had other plans.
Instead of working with Grace, Dashwood asked Rayne to be her partner.
Grace left the room as Rayne, Dashwood and Kaleb (with a ‘K’) Conley discussed their newfound tandem.
Grade
A
Analysis
As a short means of bringing Rayne and Dashwood together and shedding some light on the Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament, this worked.
It also continued the story of Grace isolating herself from the rest of the division and failing to find a partner ahead of the tournament.
Who will step up to join Thicc Mama Pump for a championship opportunity? It is a question the company will look to answer in the coming weeks.
Defeat Rohit Challenge
Rohit Raju returned for the latest in the Defeat Rohit Challenge.
TJP accepted and pointed out that, despite the fact that they had met before, he had never been beaten by the champion. The Mocha-Skinned Manimal said he scratched and clawed his way to the title before asking TJP who the hell he is.
The prospective top contender ran down his list of accomplishments. “Wrestling couldn’t beat me. The world couldn’t beat me. What makes you think you can beat me?”
Raju called him a has-been and says he speaks in the future, not the past.
TJP eventually threw tea on Raju and a brawl broke out between them. Raju retreated, leaving TJP standing tall to close things out.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a strong segment that established the beef between Raju and TJP and set them on a collision course for one more showdown for the title.
That Scott D’Amore encountered both after the segment and announced as much suggests their next match will be the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion’s final opportunity to regain the X-Division title as long as Raju holds it.
Such a stipulation enhances the significance of the match and enhances heat to their eventual showdown.
Doc Gallows vs. Ethan Page
The Good Brothers’ war with The North over the Impact World Tag Team Championships wrote its latest chapter Tuesday as “Big LG” Doc Gallows battled “All Ego” Ethan Page in singles competition, with Karl Anderson and Josh Alexander watching at ringside.
Frustrated early, Page rolled to the floor and exclaimed, “he’s making fun of me!”
Fueled by anger, he grounded his opponent and slugged away with a barrage of right hands. Page hanged Gallows up on the middle rope and Alexander added a cheap shot behind the official’s back. A DDT followed but All Ego could only score a two-count.
Gallows fought back into the match, unloading with a series of clotheslines and a flying shoulder tackle. A big boot dropped Page but Alexander grabbed his foot. The tag champion sent Anderson into a steel post at ringside, but the distraction failed to slow Gallows, who scored the win.
After the match, The Good Brothers cleared the tag champions out of the ring and stood tall as they continued to build to an eventual title clash.
Result
Gallows defeated Page
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a solid wrestling match with a confusing finish.
Why book Alexander to get the distraction by posting Anderson, only for Gallows to overcome it anyway and win? And furthermore, for Anderson to recover and as if nothing happened and join The Big LG in clearing the champs out of the ring?
Beyond that, this is the feud Impact needs to really hammer home the quality of its tag team division. Hopefully, though, The North continues to be presented as the measuring stick rather than glorified tackling dummies for Gallows and Anderson.
Moose Addresses Rich Swann
TNA World Champion Moose made his way to the ring to address the Impact fans.
He ran down his accomplishments, including wins over Rob Van Dam, Ken Shamrock, Tommy Dreamer and EC3. “All you guys talk about is Rich Swann.”
Moose planted the seeds for a showdown with the Impact World Champion, taunting him with footage of a sneak attack on Willie Mack from last week.
Mack hit the ring and unloaded on Moose, fighting him to the floor. The TNA champion flattened Mack and pummeled him with a series of rights to the head, then choked him out with a pair of camera cables.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was all about Moose sending a message to Swann and setting himself up for a champion vs. champion showdown.
There is no denying Moose is one of the brightest stars in Impact, a freak athlete whose promise and potential has never been in question. He’s always needed that signature win, a run as world champion to support the hype and he may get it.
Especially if EC3’s work to get him over to that point is appropriately followed by Impact officials.
Johnny Swinger vs. Cody Deaner
Wrestle House alumni battled in singles competition as Cody Deaner battled Johnny Swinger.
Swinger used some power early to down Deaner but the eccentric babyface Deaner fought back. Desperation setting in, The Swing Man used a loaded fanny pack to pick up the tainted win.
Result
Swinger defeated Deaner
Grade
C-
Analysis
There really was nothing much to this one.
Swinger scored a tainted win, suggesting a rivalry with the Deaners is destined to continue. With little else for them to do, there are certainly worse options.
Who Shot John E. Bravo?
Tommy Dreamer’s show-long investigation into the shooting of John E. Bravo at the conclusion of last week’s show netted...10 suspects.
Essentially everyone at or around the ring during last week’s festivities was named suspicious, including the likes of Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Father James Mitchell and Havok.
No solution was offered, though, as The Innovator of Violence lacked a definitive answer.
Grade
A
Analysis
Impact has done a fantastic job of utilizing its talent, keeping everyone busy when they had nothing else better to do with them.
This attempted murder mystery is akin to Wrestle House, a series of vignettes aimed at keeping key performers front and center despite having no other defined programs to keep them busy.
It is a wise booking decision and something the company does extremely well.
Everyone has something to do, not unlike the Superstars of the Attitude Era. It is beneficial creative and something other promotions would behoove to copy.
Rich Swann and Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young and Sami Callihan
Four of the last five Impact World Champions battled in a star-studded main event as Rich Swann teamed with Eddie Edwards to battle Eric Young and Sami Callihan.
The World Class Maniac and Callihan beat down and isolated Edwards, cutting him off from his partner. As Edwards attempted to fight back, Callihan used his hair to neutralize him, allowing Young to continue the team’s targeted attack.
Swann tagged in but, like his partner, felt the wrath of Young and Callihan.
Edwards tagged back in and the action broke down. Each competitor uncorked hard-hitting offense en route to Edwards and Swann countering stereo piledriver attempts into submissions.
The action broke down again, Ken Shamrock interjected himself and Callihan earned the win for his team with a pin-fall over Edwards.
Result
Callihan and Young defeated Edwards and Swann
Grade
B+
Analysis
Callihan needed the win more than any of the other three in this match. He had taken a backseat to Shamrock in the build to Bound For Glory and had become somewhat of an afterthought in the world title picture.
The win here sets him up for a potential title match with Swann, if that is the direction Impact wants to take things. The involvement of Shamrock sets up another showdown with Edwards, while Young remained in the mix so as not to completely dispatch him from the title picture.
Throw in Moose and you have a hell of a crop of talent, of various styles, competing over the top prize in the company. Any time there is that mix of talent at the top of the card, the company is going to thrive. Impact currently is.