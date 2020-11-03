IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from November 3

9 of 9

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Four of the last five Impact World Champions battled in a star-studded main event as Rich Swann teamed with Eddie Edwards to battle Eric Young and Sami Callihan.

The World Class Maniac and Callihan beat down and isolated Edwards, cutting him off from his partner. As Edwards attempted to fight back, Callihan used his hair to neutralize him, allowing Young to continue the team’s targeted attack.

Swann tagged in but, like his partner, felt the wrath of Young and Callihan.

Edwards tagged back in and the action broke down. Each competitor uncorked hard-hitting offense en route to Edwards and Swann countering stereo piledriver attempts into submissions.

The action broke down again, Ken Shamrock interjected himself and Callihan earned the win for his team with a pin-fall over Edwards.

Result

Callihan and Young defeated Edwards and Swann

Grade

B+

Analysis

Callihan needed the win more than any of the other three in this match. He had taken a backseat to Shamrock in the build to Bound For Glory and had become somewhat of an afterthought in the world title picture.

The win here sets him up for a potential title match with Swann, if that is the direction Impact wants to take things. The involvement of Shamrock sets up another showdown with Edwards, while Young remained in the mix so as not to completely dispatch him from the title picture.

Throw in Moose and you have a hell of a crop of talent, of various styles, competing over the top prize in the company. Any time there is that mix of talent at the top of the card, the company is going to thrive. Impact currently is.