Golden Tate's Wife Elise Rips Giants on Instagram for WR's Lack of Targets

Elise Tate, the wife of New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, called out the team for her husband's lack of targets in Monday night's 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Giants Daily captured some posts from Elise's Instagram story:

Tate finished the game with three targets, which tied for fourth on the team behind Sterling Shepard (10), Evan Engram (10) and Darius Slayton (nine).

The 32-year-old Notre Dame product made a terrific leaping catch for a touchdown with 28 seconds left to give the Giants a chance to tie the game. The ensuing two-point conversion failed after the officials decided to pick up a flag for pass interference, however, allowing the Bucs to hold on for the win.

Tate has tallied 22 receptions for 226 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. He's amassed 29 targets (4.1 per game), which is a distant third behind Slayton (56) and Engram (54), who've both appeared in eight contests. Shepard (28) only has one fewer despite making three fewer appearances.

"I've got to do a good job getting everyone the ball and giving everyone a chance to make plays and he's a great player for us, and a valuable part of our offense," quarterback Daniel Jones told reporters about Tate. "We'll continue to try to get him the ball. He stepped up and made a great play for us at the end."

It could end up being Tate's last game with the Giants.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that New York could move some veterans, including the slot receiver, before Tuesday's trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET.

Going to a contender with a more high-powered passing attack is the best-case scenario for Tate to make a bigger impact.