Broncos' John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis Test Positive for COVID-19

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos announced team CEO Joe Ellis and general manager John Elway tested positive for COVID-19:

"Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well. They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored.

"Based on a review of contact tracing data with the league, we are confident these cases originated independently outside of team facilities. There were minimal close contacts identified with each (no players or coaches), and those individuals have been notified."

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET, so Elway will have to conclude any related business from home. Granted, the Broncos' team facilities were already closed, along with the rest of the league, so employees can vote in the 2020 elections.

The health of Elway, 60, and Ellis, 61, is the overriding concern. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 27,034 of the 212,328 COVID-related deaths through Oct. 28 fell within the 55-64 age bracket.

Broncos offensive guard Graham Glasgow tested positive for COVID-19 last week and missed the team's 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was out as well for the same reason. Offensive line coach Mike Munchak left the team to adhere to the NFL's health and safety protocols, though it's unclear whether he was flagged for a positive test.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.