    Report: Zeke Nnaji Drawing Interest from Teams in 'Late Teens and 20s' of Draft

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 3, 2020

    Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Following an impressive freshman season at Arizona, Zeke Nnaji is reportedly attracting the attention of teams picking outside of the lottery in the 2020 NBA draft.  

    Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Nnaji is "receiving interest from teams in the late teens and 20s."

           

