Report: Zeke Nnaji Drawing Interest from Teams in 'Late Teens and 20s' of Draft

Following an impressive freshman season at Arizona, Zeke Nnaji is reportedly attracting the attention of teams picking outside of the lottery in the 2020 NBA draft.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Nnaji is "receiving interest from teams in the late teens and 20s."

