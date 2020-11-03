NBA Draft 2020: Analyzing LaMelo Ball and Top Playmaking Prospects in Class

0 of 3

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

An increasingly position-less NBA has blurred the lines from one position group to the next, but primary playmaking duties still rank among the most critical in the game.

These are the central hubs of an offense. They make reads, call plays and dictate the directions of the attack. They not only keep their teammates involved, they position those players for success by understanding when and where they like the basketball.

It's a ton of responsibility for anyone, let alone a freshman floor general. But the 2020 draft offers several potential plug-and-play playmakers, and we'll break down three of the best.