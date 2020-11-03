NBA Draft 2020: Analyzing LaMelo Ball and Top Playmaking Prospects in ClassNovember 3, 2020
NBA Draft 2020: Analyzing LaMelo Ball and Top Playmaking Prospects in Class
An increasingly position-less NBA has blurred the lines from one position group to the next, but primary playmaking duties still rank among the most critical in the game.
These are the central hubs of an offense. They make reads, call plays and dictate the directions of the attack. They not only keep their teammates involved, they position those players for success by understanding when and where they like the basketball.
It's a ton of responsibility for anyone, let alone a freshman floor general. But the 2020 draft offers several potential plug-and-play playmakers, and we'll break down three of the best.
LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks
While there isn't a consensus top prospect in this class, Ball sits atop many big boards for his advanced feel and ability to set a team's entire identity.
"He is my top prospect because of his positional size (6'7" point guard) and unteachable passing instincts and skill, a combination that appears guaranteed to translate to high-level playmaking and assists," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote.
Ball is always looking to push the pace, and his teammates will learn that if they're running hard down the floor, he'll reward them with on-time deliveries and great scoring chances. That same embrace of distribution should help give the half-court attack some flow, as off-ball movements won't be wasted. He doesn't miss openings in the opposing defense, and he's the caliber of quarterback who can pass his teammates open.
There are lingering (and massive) questions about Ball's shot selection and defensive intensity, but as far as playmaking is concerned, he's clearly ahead of his draft classmates. His combination of size, skill, instincts and creativity allows him to process reads at a rapid rate and deliver any kind of pass needed with either hand.
Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
The basic definition of a floor general is a player who connects all the dots around him. Haliburton fits the bill.
Once you start getting to the flashier, more exciting areas, he loses some steam. He's not especially slippery or explosive off the dribble, and his shooting mechanics need work if he's ever going to develop a reliable pull-up jumper.
As a passer and on-court leader, though, he has few rivals in this draft. That probably won't nudge his ceiling toward stardom, but he's one of the easiest prospects to picture engineering a decade-plus stay in the Association.
"His advanced on-court intellect, winning-conducive skill set and rapid trajectory are noteworthy, and they set him apart in some regard in a lottery where the talent gap between prospects is admittedly narrow," SI.com's Jeremy Woo wrote.
Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm
Like Ball and Haliburton, Hayes is another big lead guard (6'5") who uses his height to his advantage. His ability to see over the top of defenders has helped make him an expert shot-creator out of pick-and-rolls, and his three-level scoring threat widens his passing windows by drawing more defensive attention to him.
He uses changes of direction and speed to keep defenders off balance. His footwork really impresses for his age (19), and he's ahead of most of this draft class when it comes to decision-making.
"[Hayes] should be able to have an instant impact if he's in a situation where the ball is in his hands," ESPN's Mike Schmitz wrote.
Hayes isn't a standout athlete, and he needs to work on his shooting consistency. He can handle most backcourt assignments on defense, but his motor isn't always revved up at that end. If he can work through his flaws, though, he could settle in as an above-average starter at his position.