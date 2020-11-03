    Mark Cuban Updates Delonte West's Progress After Former NBA Player Entered Rehab

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2020

    Mark Cuban, governor of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

    Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared photos of former NBA guard Delonte West on Tuesday as West continues his stay in rehab.

    In October, Cuban wrote West had a "long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps" along with posting a picture of him horseback riding.

    The Root's Jay Connor reported in January how West was shown in a video getting assaulted in the middle of the street.

    A photo of West appearing to panhandle in Dallas then surfaced in September. TMZ Sports reported his former head coach Doc Rivers, college teammate Jameer Nelson and the players union "have actively been trying" to aid the 37-year-old.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Cuban personally reached out to West's family to see what he could do:

    Cuban confirmed to ESPN's Tim MacMahon in late September that he picked West up at a gas station in Dallas with the goal of getting him into rehab.

    West spent eight seasons in the NBA. His most recent stint came with the Mavericks in 2011-12. Doctors diagnosed him with bipolar disorder after a preseason game while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2008.

