Report: Deni Avdija Spoke with Warriors, Bucks, More Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

Maccabi Tel Aviv star Deni Avdija is generating a lot of interest as the 2020 NBA draft nears on Nov. 18.

The Athletic's Ethan Strauss reported the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks have all reached out to Avdija.

Golden State is his "rumored preference," according to Strauss.

None of the first five teams is a big surprise.

Golden State and Cleveland have top-five picks, while Atlanta and Detroit are at Nos. 6 and 7, respectively. San Antonio has the No. 11 selection, so Avdija may not be on the board by then. Given the Spurs' affinity for international players, the 19-year-old is an obvious target nonetheless.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Avdija "could be the playmaker the [Chicago Bulls] covet" based on what he's hearing. Chicago needs to strengthen on the wing, and he could still be in play with the fourth pick.

The Bucks are a head-scratcher, though. Milwaukee won't be on the clock until the No. 24 pick, leaving almost no chance the team can land the Israeli without trading up.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked the 6'9" small forward as the sixth-best player overall. Even factoring in the differences of opinion that can emerge about incoming draft prospects, surely the gulf with Avdija isn't so wide that he'll fall out of the lottery.

Losing to the Miami Heat in the second round showed how the Bucks need to improve their roster in order to win the Eastern Conference. Exhausting trade assets in order to get an unproven rookie doesn't make much sense for a team in Milwaukee's position, though.

Last season, Avdija averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 33 Israeli Basketball Premier League appearances. His usage in the more competitive EuroLeague was more limited as he averaged 4.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14.3 minutes on the floor. His three-point percentage also dipped from 35.3 domestically to 27.7 in continental competition.

Avdija doesn't come with the pedigree that the Slovenian did. Doncic might have been a teenager, but he was also the 2018 EuroLeague MVP and a key player for Real Madrid as they claimed the title.

Perhaps Avdija will blossom in the NBA and become an All-Star. However, patience isn't a luxury the Bucks can enjoy when Giannis Antetokounmpo is one year away from unrestricted free agency.