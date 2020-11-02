    Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Won't Take Over Play-Calling Duties Amid 2-6 Start

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 3, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy directs his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    With his team in the midst of a 2-6 start, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is not considering at least one personnel change on the offensive side of the ball.

    According to ESPN's Todd Archer, McCarthy will not take over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. 

    "Absolutely not," he said Monday. "That's a non-topic." 

    McCarthy is in a unique situation in his first season with Dallas, two years after he led a Green Bay Packers team to a 4-7-1 record in his 13th season with the team. According to Archer, McCarthy had never had a team fail to score a touchdown in consecutive games before Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

    The Cowboys lead the league in passing yards with 293.1 yards per game, but their average of 23.1 points per game ranks ninth-worst. But Dallas was on its third quarterback in four games during the Week 8 loss, with captain Dak Prescott, who had never missed a game prior to his ankle fracture, done for the season, backup Andy Dalton in concussion protocol and rookie Ben DiNucci in under center. 

    The seventh-round pick out of James Madison was 21-of-40 passing for 180 yards with no interceptions against the Eagles and was sacked four times. Dalton should be back in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. 

    "I think like anything in life, the game of football will teach you humility in every form or fashion you can imagine," McCarthy said. "To me, it's just part of the course of the season; it's part of our challenge. I believe we will be better off because of these hard times."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Tom Brady LIVID on Sideline

      TB12 slams his helmet after getting sacked on third down as Bucs trail Giants at halftime 🎥

      Tom Brady LIVID on Sideline
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tom Brady LIVID on Sideline

      Matt Hladik
      via The Spun

      NFL to Propose 16-Team Playoff Contingency Plan

      NFL to Propose 16-Team Playoff Contingency Plan
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL to Propose 16-Team Playoff Contingency Plan

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Belichick: Patriots 'Sold Out' for Super Bowls in Last 5 Seasons

      Belichick: Patriots 'Sold Out' for Super Bowls in Last 5 Seasons
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Belichick: Patriots 'Sold Out' for Super Bowls in Last 5 Seasons

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Week 9 NFL Power Rankings 📊

      Brady and the Bucs crack the top five in our latest power rankings. Where does your team stand after a roller-coaster Week 8? 📲

      Week 9 NFL Power Rankings 📊
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Week 9 NFL Power Rankings 📊

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report