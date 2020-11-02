Seahawks' Damontre Moore Suspended 6 Games for Violating NFL's PED Policy

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Damontre Moore has been suspended for six games without pay after violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, according to the team.

The former third-round pick, who is in his first season with Seattle, can return to the active roster Dec. 14, the day after the team's Week 14 game against the New York Jets.

Moore, who has played for six different teams throughout his nine seasons in the league, was also suspended in 2017, when he played with the Dallas Cowboys. He missed the first two games of the regular season following a December arrest for driving while under the influence of intoxicants.

The 28-year-old, a product of Texas A&M, was hurt late in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers and limped off of the field after adding a pair of tackles and a quarterback hit. Since signing with Seattle in September, he has appeared in all seven games and posted eight tackles, six quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a sack.

Without Moore, the Seahawks will place even more responsibility upon Carlos Dunlap, who they received from the Cincinnati Bengals for offensive lineman B.J. Finney and a seventh-round pick. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, has 18 tackles (13 solo), four quarterback hits and a sack through seven games with the Bengals.