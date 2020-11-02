    Warriors Unveil 'Oakland Forever' Jerseys Inspired by 'We Believe' Era

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 2, 2020
    Eric Risberg/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors are throwing it back to the past.

    On Monday, the team unveiled its City Edition jerseys for the 2020-21 season, which have "Oakland" emblazoned on the chest and are based on the jerseys from the 1997-2010 seasons. The team played in Oakland from 1972-96 and again from 1997-2010. 

    The jersey design is a throwback to the 2006-07 season, dubbed the "We Believe" era, the team wrote in an announcement. That year, the Warriors became the first No. 8 seed to upset a No. 1 seed in a best-of-seven series when they upended the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. 

    Golden State will also honor its connection to Oakland by building a new outdoor basketball court in the city with an "Oakland Forever" theme. 

