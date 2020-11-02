Warriors Unveil 'Oakland Forever' Jerseys Inspired by 'We Believe' Era

Warriors Unveil 'Oakland Forever' Jerseys Inspired by 'We Believe' EraNovember 2, 2020
The Golden State Warriors are throwing it back to the past.
On Monday, the team unveiled its City Edition jerseys for the 2020-21 season, which have "Oakland" emblazoned on the chest and are based on the jerseys from the 1997-2010 seasons. The team played in Oakland from 1972-96 and again from 1997-2010.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Oakland is and will always be a part of our team’s identity. “Oakland Forever," presented by @Rakuten, is a nod to the We Believe era and its turning point in Oakland’s basketball history. To honor the Town, we partnered with Nike to put a spin on these classic uniforms. https://t.co/d7nUAJLbzM
The jersey design is a throwback to the 2006-07 season, dubbed the "We Believe" era, the team wrote in an announcement. That year, the Warriors became the first No. 8 seed to upset a No. 1 seed in a best-of-seven series when they upended the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Golden State will also honor its connection to Oakland by building a new outdoor basketball court in the city with an "Oakland Forever" theme.
Adam Silver discusses healthy Warriors team impacting NBA's TV ratings