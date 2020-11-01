LeBron James Calls Seahawks' DK Metcalf 'Baby Bron' After Big 1st Half vs. 49ers

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

LeBron James is a DK Metcalf fan.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar called Metcalf "Baby Bron" on an Instagram post Sunday after the Seattle Seahawks wideout scored one of his two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers:

There are some similarities to work with, namely in that both men boast impressive physiques. Metcalf measures in at 6'4" and 229 pounds and is one of the most physically imposing wideouts in the NFL. James comes in at 6'9" and 250 pounds and is one of the most impressive athletes in the history of the sport, matching unparalleled strength and speed with an incredible basketball mind.

Granted, Metcalf has a long way to go before he can be considered anywhere close to James' actual level as a player or cultural icon. But catching the eye of King James counts for something.