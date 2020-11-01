    LeBron James Calls Seahawks' DK Metcalf 'Baby Bron' After Big 1st Half vs. 49ers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2020

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) celebrates with teammates David Moore, left, and DeeJay Dallas, right, after Metcalf scored a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

    LeBron James is a DK Metcalf fan. 

    The Los Angeles Lakers superstar called Metcalf "Baby Bron" on an Instagram post Sunday after the Seattle Seahawks wideout scored one of his two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers:

    There are some similarities to work with, namely in that both men boast impressive physiques. Metcalf measures in at 6'4" and 229 pounds and is one of the most physically imposing wideouts in the NFL. James comes in at 6'9" and 250 pounds and is one of the most impressive athletes in the history of the sport, matching unparalleled strength and speed with an incredible basketball mind. 

    Granted, Metcalf has a long way to go before he can be considered anywhere close to James' actual level as a player or cultural icon. But catching the eye of King James counts for something. 

