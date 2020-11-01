5-Star ATH Deyon Bouie Commits to Georgia over Alabama, More

Photo credit: 247Sports

Georgia is already building a strong foundation to the 2022 recruiting class by landing a commitment from highly touted athlete Deyon Bouie.

The Bainbridge, Georgia, native announced his decision on social media Sunday:

Bouie is considered a 5-star recruit and the No. 22 overall player in his class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

The 5'11" two-way star plays both receiver and cornerback and could have a future on either side of the football.

Bouie had 510 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019, per MaxPreps, adding three interceptions on the defensive end. He also had six interceptions as a freshman in 2018.

This type of impact makes him a player to look forward to, as his elite athleticism affords him the opportunity to contribute in variety of ways. He should also be a factor on special teams, especially early in his career.

While his role at the next level could depend on team needs, the athlete has a bright future regardless.

Georgia adds another top prospect to a 2022 class that already includes 4-stars Marquis Groves-Killebrew and C.J. Washington.

The Bulldogs also have the No. 6 overall class in 2021 after landing the No. 1 class in 2020.

Currently No. 5 in the latest Associated Press poll, Georgia shows no signs of slowing down with its pool of young incoming talent.