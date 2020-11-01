Red Sox Rumors: Alex Cora, Sam Fuld Among Finalists for Manager Job

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Alex Cora is reportedly a finalist to become the next manager of the Boston Red Sox, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Sam Fuld, James Rowson, Don Kelly and Carlos Mendoza are considered the other finalists to replace Ron Roenicke, who will not return after one season leading the team.

Cora managed the Red Sox in 2018-19, leading the squad to a World Series title in 2018, but was dismissed in January as a result of his role in the sign-stealing scandal with the Houston Astros in 2017. He was suspended by MLB through the conclusion of the 2020 postseason.

An MLB investigation concluded Cora "was involved in developing both the banging scheme and utilizing the replay review room to decode and transmit signs" when he was the Astros' bench coach.

Despite his history, he had plenty of success as the Red Sox manager while producing a 192-132 record in two seasons.

Boston struggled without him in 2020, finishing last in the AL East with a 24-36 record. The team also traded away Mookie Betts and had few reliable pitchers throughout the shortened season.

The team is looking at a variety of other candidates from diverse backgrounds as well.

Fuld is an eight-year MLB veteran who has spent the past three years as the Philadelphia Phillies player information coordinator after retiring as a player in 2017.



Rowson was the Miami Marlins bench coach last season after serving as a hitting coach with the Minnesota Twins.

Kelly was a utility player for nine seasons in the majors but most recently was the bench coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mendoza has been with the rival New York Yankees for 12 years, serving as the team's bench coach in 2020.

Cora is the only one with managerial experience in the majors, but the Red Sox are not short on options going into 2021.