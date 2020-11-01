NBA Draft 2020: Analyzing Patrick Williams and Potential Lottery Prospects

1 of 2

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

Williams' athleticism and two-way ability has made him one of the top wing prospects in the draft class.

The Florida State product is projected to go as high as No. 8 by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone and is likely to be taken somewhere in the second half of the lottery.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman rated Williams as his No. 7 overall prospect.

"He's a powerful 6'8", 225 pounds with three-point range, the ability to shoot off the dribble, athleticism around the basket and live-dribble passing skills," Wasserman wrote.

Williams averaged 9.2 points per game, but he shot 45.9 percent from the field and reached double digits in five of his last seven contests.

Williams' length and scoring ability could make him an intriguing prospect to the New York Knicks at No. 8, or the Washington Wizards at No. 9, if their preferred choices are off the board.

If one of the top point guards are available for the Knicks and the Wizards land a big man, Williams could drop right outside the top 10.

The San Antonio Spurs could be the perfect fit for Williams since you could make a comparison that Florida State carries the Spurs-like qualities of any college basketball program.

Leonard Hamiton typically does not have a star on his roster and he gets the best out of the collective unit, much like Gregg Popovich in San Antonio.

If Williams drops to No. 11, the Spurs could land him and allow Popovich to develop him into a quality NBA player.