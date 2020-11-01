NBA Draft 2020: Analyzing Patrick Williams and Potential Lottery Prospects

NBA Draft 2020: Analyzing Patrick Williams and Potential Lottery ProspectsNovember 1, 2020
The back end of the NBA draft lottery has produced a handful of superstars in the last few years.
San Antonio, Sacramento, New Orleans and Boston will hope to find a mercurial talent in a similar vein as Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Donovan Mitchell and Michael Porter Jr. in the final four lottery picks on November 18.
Florida State's Patrick Williams, Kira Lewis Jr. out of Alabama and R.J. Hampton are among the potential candidates to break into stardom from picks No. 11-No.14.
Each of the three potential lottery selections has generated buzz over the last few weeks and could rise to stardom if they follow up on that hype and land in the right situation.
Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State
Williams' athleticism and two-way ability has made him one of the top wing prospects in the draft class.
The Florida State product is projected to go as high as No. 8 by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone and is likely to be taken somewhere in the second half of the lottery.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman rated Williams as his No. 7 overall prospect.
"He's a powerful 6'8", 225 pounds with three-point range, the ability to shoot off the dribble, athleticism around the basket and live-dribble passing skills," Wasserman wrote.
Williams averaged 9.2 points per game, but he shot 45.9 percent from the field and reached double digits in five of his last seven contests.
Williams' length and scoring ability could make him an intriguing prospect to the New York Knicks at No. 8, or the Washington Wizards at No. 9, if their preferred choices are off the board.
If one of the top point guards are available for the Knicks and the Wizards land a big man, Williams could drop right outside the top 10.
The San Antonio Spurs could be the perfect fit for Williams since you could make a comparison that Florida State carries the Spurs-like qualities of any college basketball program.
Leonard Hamiton typically does not have a star on his roster and he gets the best out of the collective unit, much like Gregg Popovich in San Antonio.
If Williams drops to No. 11, the Spurs could land him and allow Popovich to develop him into a quality NBA player.
Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
According to Wasserman, Lewis "has seemingly entered the conversation as a potential riser and option for lottery teams."
Before the college basketball season came to a halt, Lewis was on fire for Alabama during SEC play.
Lewis recorded 25 points or more in three of his final four contests and only had two games with single-digit point totals.
The sophomore guard improved his field-goal and three-point percentages from his freshman season and added in more rebounds and assists per contest in his second year.
Lewis finished with 18.5 points, 5.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game as well as a 45.9 field-goal percentage and 36.6 three-point percentage.
Wasserman reported Orlando, New York, Chicago and Detroit were among the teams that recently met with the Alabama point guard.
Lewis could be viewed as the fourth point guard on the draft board behind LaMelo Ball, Killian Hayes and Tyrese Haliburton, but he could jump Hayes or Haliburton in the coming weeks.
If he continues to impress in pre-draft workouts, Lewis may surge into the top 10 if the Knicks like him over Hayes or Haliburton, but if he remains outside of those spots, he could be a great fit for Sacramento or New Orleans.
The Kings or Pelicans could benefit from Lewis' shooting ability off the bench and use it as a complement to the current guards on their rosters.
