    Georgia's Richard LeCounte Injured After Involvement in Motorcycle Accident

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 1, 2020

    Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte holds his shoulder during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Georgia safety Richard LeCounte is responsive after suffering multiple injuries following a traffic accident in Athens, per Frank Sulkowski of WJCL, who received an update from LeCounte's mother, Erika.

    LeCounte reportedly suffered a concussion and rib injuries, per Radi Nabulsi of UGASports.com.

    Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald provided more information on the multiple-vehicle crash:

    "Athens-Clarke County police responded Saturday evening to the area of 520 Macon Highway to investigate the accident, according to information provided to the Banner-Herald by Sgt. John Williams late Saturday night.

    "LeCounte was transported to a local hospital and family and team officials were notified. The investigation is ongoing."

    Georgia traveled to Lexington, Kentucky, to play the Wildcats for an SEC battle that started at noon ET. LeCounte amassed 13 tackles and three pass breakups for the Bulldogs, who held Kentucky to just 229 yards from scrimmage in a 14-3 win.

    Per Weiszer, the Bulldogs returned to Athens at 5:30 p.m., and the accident happened some time afterward Saturday.

    The senior and Riceboro, Georgia, native has been one of the Bulldogs' defensive stars this season and leads the team with three interceptions.

