Quick Takes on Thunder Rosa in WWE vs. AEW, Mysterio Family Drama, and More

Credit: AEW

Following an eventual October, both WWE and AEW ended the month on a high note by building to their upcoming events, Full Gear and Survivor Series, respectively.

Perhaps the most exciting development coming out of the week was Thunder Rosa dropping the NWA World Women's Championship to Serena Deeb. It signified that Rosa could be signing full-time with another promotion in the near future, and if so, she's virtually guaranteed to thrive wherever she goes.

It may be a while before fans see Rosa resurface on a major stage, but what is for certain is that the ongoing angle involving Seth Rollins, Murphy and the Mysterio clan desperately needs to end. Not only has it been dragging on since May, the storyline reached a new low on Friday's SmackDown and there doesn't appear to be an endgame in sight.

Failing to plan for the future isn't a uncommon practice with WWE, as seen at Hell in a Cell when Tucker turned on Otis and cost him the Money in the Bank briefcase. There was zero follow-up on either Raw or SmackDown this week, indicating that the move was made by the company purely to shock viewers and nothing more.

Otis' long-term singles spotlight is certainly in question along with Eddie Kingston's main event push beyond AEW Full Gear. Both of these things will be discussed in this installment of Quick Takes along with the success of NXT's Halloween Havoc special on Wednesday night, what's next with the Mysterio family drama, where Rosa would be best suited, and more.