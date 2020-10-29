WWE NXT Snaps Ratings Battle Losing Streak to AEW Dynamite with Halloween Havoc

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

For the first time in several weeks, WWE NXT scored a ratings victory over AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday night wrestling war.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Dynamite averaged 781,000 viewers during its two-hour show on TNT, while the two-hour broadcast of NXT on USA Network brought in 876,000 viewers.

Wednesday's Dynamite was the second-to-last episode prior to the Full Gear pay-per-view, and plenty of build for that event took place.

Most notably, the finals of the tournament to determine a No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship were determined. Hangman Adam Page beat Wardlow in the opening match, and Kenny Omega defeated Penta El Zero M in the main event.

That means the former tag team champions will meet at Full Gear, with the winner of that match facing either Jon Moxley or Eddie Kingston for the AEW World Championship at a later date.

There was also a rematch between Cody and Orange Cassidy for the TNT Championship after they previously fought to a time limit draw. They competed in a lumberjack match Wednesday, and Dark Order got involved as John Silver attacked Cassidy.

Cody took advantage of that to win the match and retain the title, meaning he will face Darby Allin at Full Gear.

NXT provided fans with a special Halloween Havoc-themed episode, and it was headlined by a pair of title matches in Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship and Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women's Championship.

The show opened with Priest vs. Gargano, and Shotzi Blackheart spun the wheel to reveal it would be a Devil's Playground match, which was falls count anywhere. Gargano won the match and became a two-time North American champion after someone in a Scream mask handed him a tombstone, which he used to take out Priest.

The main event was Shirai vs. LeRae in a Tables, Ladders and Scares match, which required the winner to climb a ladder and retrieve the title. It initially looked like it would be a great night for the Garganos, as Candice was about to grab the belt, but Io pushed her off the ladder and through another ladder and then secured the title to retain.

Other key moments on NXT's Halloween Havoc included Dexter Lumis beating Cameron Grimes in a Haunted House of Terror match, Rhea Ripley defeating Raquel Gonzalez, and Pete Dunne returning only to turn on Kyle O'Reilly and align himself with the trio of Pat McAfee, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

