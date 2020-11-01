Ranking the Chances for Every MLB Team to Land J.T. Realmuto in Free Agency

4 of 10

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

12. Toronto Blue Jays

Danny Jansen is a terrific defensive catcher who has not yet lived up to expectations offensively, hitting .201/.288/.360 for a 74 OPS+ over the past two seasons. Prospect Alejandro Kirk is MLB-ready offensively, but he may fit best at DH long term, and fellow prospect Gabriel Moreno is just 20 years old and has not played above Single-A. Pitching will be the No. 1 focus for the Blue Jays this offseason, but don't rule out a run at Realmuto.

11. Seattle Mariners

The Mariners are building toward something special with a loaded farm system and some solid core pieces in Marco Gonzales and Kyle Lewis. Cal Raleigh hit .251/.323/.497 with 29 home runs and 82 RBI in 2019 over two minor league levels after going in the third round of the 2018 draft, but questions remain about his defensive skills behind the plate. The front office might not be ready to dive into the deep end of free agency just yet, but Realmuto is the type of player who could expedite the rebuild.

10. St. Louis Cardinals

Will Yadier Molina return to St. Louis? The 38-year-old is a free agent for the first time, and while he has expressed interest in re-signing (via his brother Benji), it could be time for a change. Andrew Knizner is an in-house option to start, and prospect Ivan Herrera has rapidly climbed the team's top prospect list, but Realmuto would provide the stability behind the dish they have grown accustomed to in Molina's 17 seasons.

9. Colorado Rockies

Quick, name the best catcher in Colorado Rockies franchise history. I went with Chris Iannetta when I put together each franchise's all-time lineup earlier this year, ahead of a star-studded group that included Joe Girardi, Jeff Reed, Wilin Rosario and Kirt Manwaring. The front office has shown a sporadic willingness to spend, and Realmuto would be a massive upgrade over Tony Wolters, but Colorado's lack of organizational direction could be a roadblock.

8. Cincinnati Reds

The Reds have one of the best defensive catchers in baseball in Tucker Barnhart signed through 2021 with a club option for 2022, and they have one baseball's top catching prospects in Tyler Stephenson. That said, their complete lack of offensive punch proved to be their undoing in the postseason, and Realmuto would be a game-changing addition to a franchise itching to contend.

7. Detroit Tigers

Who better to anchor an exciting young pitching staff than a Gold Glove receiver like Realmuto? Stability at catcher will be paramount as the Tigers build toward contention, and a long-term deal for Realmuto would definitively shore up the position. Unless the defensive-minded Jake Rogers takes a huge step forward, there's no clear long-term answer in the minors, and with Jordan Zimmermann ($25M) coming off the books, there's money to spend.

If Realmuto is willing to be patient and serve as a foundational part of a rebuild, this could be a great fit for everyone involved.