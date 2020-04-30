Ranking Every MLB Team by Its All-Time Starting Lineup

0 of 30

Associated Press

Which MLB team has the best all-time lineup?

It's a simple question, but finding an answer was decidedly more difficult.

First things first, some ground rules are needed for constructing the all-time lineups:

Lineups: A standard starting nine (C, 1B, 2B, SS, 3B, LF, CF, RF, SP) was selected for each team, along with a DH spot for both AL and NL franchises. The DH spot was filled with the best remaining position player after the starting lineup was filled out. That leveled the playing field between AL and NL teams.

Team Eligibility: A player must have appeared in at least 500 games or pitched 800 innings to be eligible for inclusion on a team's all-time lineup. Those numbers were cut in half for the four most recent expansion teams (Arizona, Colorado, Miami, Tampa Bay).

Position Eligibility: A player must have appeared in at least 150 games at a position in his career to be slotted there on a team's all-time lineup. The exception was the two corner outfield spots, which were treated as interchangeable.

While WAR is a statistic that will be featured prominently in this article, it was not the end-all, be-all statistic in determining who made the all-time lineup. Rather, it was used as a tool to narrow the field of candidates, before a decision was made based on each player's full statistical body of work.

Once each team had an all-time lineup in place, all 30 teams were then ranked based on the quality of that lineup. Quantity of Hall of Fame talent and overall balance top-to-bottom were among the biggest factors in determining where each team ranked, though a healthy amount of subjectivity played a part as well.

Let the debate begin!