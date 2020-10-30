Bubba Wallace Reveals No. 23 Car for Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan NASCAR Team

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

One month after joining the NASCAR team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, Bubba Wallace's new No. 23 racecar has been unveiled.

Wallace and Hamlin appeared on CBS This Morning to show off the new car:

In September, Jordan and Hamlin announced they were partnering up to form a NASCAR team that will begin racing on the circuit in 2021, with Wallace being their first driver.

"Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity, and there have been few Black owners," Jordan said in a statement, via the Associated Press. "The timing seemed perfect, as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more."

Wallace tweeted on September 10 that he was leaving Richard Petty Motorsports after driving the No. 43 car for the past three years. The 27-year-old is the only active Black driver competing full-time in NASCAR. He has nine top-10 finishes in 110 career races.