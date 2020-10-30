    Bubba Wallace Reveals No. 23 Car for Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan NASCAR Team

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 30, 2020

    Bubba Wallace (43) waits on the grid before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
    Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

    One month after joining the NASCAR team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, Bubba Wallace's new No. 23 racecar has been unveiled. 

    Wallace and Hamlin appeared on CBS This Morning to show off the new car:

    In September, Jordan and Hamlin announced they were partnering up to form a NASCAR team that will begin racing on the circuit in 2021, with Wallace being their first driver. 

    "Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity, and there have been few Black owners," Jordan said in a statement, via the Associated Press. "The timing seemed perfect, as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more."

    Wallace tweeted on September 10 that he was leaving Richard Petty Motorsports after driving the No. 43 car for the past three years. The 27-year-old is the only active Black driver competing full-time in NASCAR. He has nine top-10 finishes in 110 career races. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Every Team's Trade Deadline Whiteboard 📋

      Three things that should be on your team's to-do list ahead of the trade deadline next week ➡️

      Every Team's Trade Deadline Whiteboard 📋
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Every Team's Trade Deadline Whiteboard 📋

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Buyers or Sellers? 🤔

      We look at which role every team should take at the trade deadline ➡️

      NFL Buyers or Sellers? 🤔
      Featured logo
      Featured

      NFL Buyers or Sellers? 🤔

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Week 8 Predictions 🔮

      Our experts pick every game against the spread 📲

      NFL Week 8 Predictions 🔮
      Featured logo
      Featured

      NFL Week 8 Predictions 🔮

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Hot-Seat Watch for NFL Coaches 😰

      Which coaches are facing the most heat with the trade deadline coming up?

      Hot-Seat Watch for NFL Coaches 😰
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Hot-Seat Watch for NFL Coaches 😰

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report