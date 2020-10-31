Bowl Predictions 2020: Playoff Projections Heading into Week 9

1 of 3

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Cotton Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Miami

Orange Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia

Fiesta Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oregon

Peach Bowl: BYU vs. Florida

The battle for the fourth seed in the playoffs is shaping up to be one of survival and fortunate scheduling. Both Georgia and Notre Dame have strong cases to be considered front-runners for the spot, but both have the prospect of playing their strongest conference foe twice.

Georgia lost to Alabama in fairly convincing fashion, dropping a 41-27 game in Week 7. If they are able to win their division, something ESPN's Football Power Index gives them a 69.5 percent chance to do, they will get a rematch with Bama.

Notre Dame is in a similar situation. They are scheduled to play Clemson on Nov. 7, and Trevor Lawrence's status is up in the air after testing positive for COVID-19. The soonest he could be cleared to play is 10 days after the onset of his symptoms, so it's unclear whether his return will happen in time for the clash with the Irish.

Even without Lawrence, the Tigers still boast of the most comprehensive collections of talent in college football. Freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will have plenty of weapons to throw to, and they still have Travis Etienne to lean on.

If the Irish can't beat Clemson the first time around, they would not have much better a chance in a rematch in the ACC Championship Game.

So while Georgia and Notre Dame are among the best teams in the nation this year, their schedule plays out in a way they may be the most desirable options for the non-playoff New Year's Six Bowls.

The Group of Five automatic bid could well come down to the American Athletic Conference game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Memphis Tigers on Saturday.