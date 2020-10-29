Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive for COVID-19, out vs. Boston College

Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and will not be available for Saturday's game against Boston College.

Head coach Dabo Swinney announced the news on Thursday night, per Andrea Adelson of ESPN:

"Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week's game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers."

Lawrence released a statement as well:

Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated noted ACC protocols say players who test positive for the virus are out for 10 days. Dellenger pointed out that would mean missing the Notre Dame game if Lawrence tested positive on Thursday.

According to Dellenger, Lawrence was the only Tigers player to test positive during Wednesday's round of testing:

Clemson's football team had a COVID-19 outbreak during the summer before the season started when players returned to campus for voluntary workouts and were tested. Swinney praised the program's ability to handle the outbreak in August and said being on campus was the safest place for the players, per Matt Connolly of The State.

Clemson plays Boston College on Saturday before a highly anticipated game against Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

Lawrence is arguably the best college football player in the country and on the shortlist of Heisman Trophy contenders for the No. 1 team in the country. Through six games this year, he has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 1,833 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has little left to prove at the college level and has a College Football Playoff national championship and another appearance in the national title game through two full years as a starter.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected him as the No. 1 overall pick in his latest mock draft in September, highlighting his ability to make plays with his legs and arm.

It is widely assumed Lawrence will leave the college ranks after this season, but he left some room for doubt when he told reporters on Tuesday, "My mindset has been that I'm going to move on. But who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen."

True freshman D.J. Uiagalelei is Clemson's backup and will likely start for Lawrence while he is sidelined.