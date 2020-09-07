2021 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Early Projections Ahead of NFL Season

0 of 34

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Draft season is here, but it will be a unique one. In fact, based on conversations with scouts, coaches and agents over the summer, one thing is certain: No one knows what to expect.

"How do we evaluate a class in which maybe half the guys are playing?"

"What happens if seniors use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA is offering?"

"How do you scout players without seeing them in person?"

There are more questions than answers at this point, but that hasn't prevented scouts from scouting, and it won't prevent us from doing the work, either. The show must go on, and it will as the top 500-plus players in the nation will be evaluated, graded and valued between now and the late-April 2021 NFL draft.

At first glance, this class is strong. It's good at quarterback with at least three franchise-caliber players. It's also strong (again) at running back and wide receiver. Throw in a top-heavy and deep offensive tackle class and a great safety group, and this starts to look like one of the better all-around classes since maybe 2017.

There hasn't been a lot to get excited about in 2020, but we're thrilled to share the first mock draft of the season with you.

Draft order based on Las Vegas sportsbook Super Bowl betting odds.