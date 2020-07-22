LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase Running 4.40 40 After Being Clocked at 4.66 in High School

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores on a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow in the first half of an NCAA football game against Alabama Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. LSU won 46-41. (AP Photo/John Bazemore
John Bazemore/Associated Press

If you're looking to shave some time off your 40-yard dash, LSU star Ja'Marr Chase is apparently the man to consult.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman writes an annual ranking of the biggest physical "Freaks" in college football. Chase earned the 19th spot on the list, with Feldman highlighting how his quickness has increased at LSU.

The Tigers receiver is coming off a monster 2019 season. He caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns en route to winning the Biletnikoff Award.

In terms of production, Chase and his fellow pass-catchers might take a step backward in 2020 with Joe Burrow and former passing game coordinator Joe Brady gone.

That might not hurt his NFL draft stock too much, though.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Chase third overall in his first 2021 big board and wrote the junior's "raw talents are eye-opening and would have made him the top receiver in the 2017, 2018, 2019 or 2020 draft classes."

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    LSU's Myles Brennan used trees as weights in quarantine

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    LSU's Myles Brennan used trees as weights in quarantine

    WWL
    via WWL

    What does Myles Brennan weigh? LSU QB talks diet, chainsaw workouts, more as season nears

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    What does Myles Brennan weigh? LSU QB talks diet, chainsaw workouts, more as season nears

    Jeff Nowak
    via The Advocate

    LSU football's toughest opponents in 2020: Alabama Crimson Tide

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    LSU football's toughest opponents in 2020: Alabama Crimson Tide

    Brandon Eisenman
    via LSU Wire

    LSU football's toughest opponents in 2020: Florida Gators

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    LSU football's toughest opponents in 2020: Florida Gators

    Brandon Eisenman
    via LSU Wire