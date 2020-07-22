LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase Running 4.40 40 After Being Clocked at 4.66 in High School

John Bazemore/Associated Press

If you're looking to shave some time off your 40-yard dash, LSU star Ja'Marr Chase is apparently the man to consult.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman writes an annual ranking of the biggest physical "Freaks" in college football. Chase earned the 19th spot on the list, with Feldman highlighting how his quickness has increased at LSU.

The Tigers receiver is coming off a monster 2019 season. He caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns en route to winning the Biletnikoff Award.

In terms of production, Chase and his fellow pass-catchers might take a step backward in 2020 with Joe Burrow and former passing game coordinator Joe Brady gone.

That might not hurt his NFL draft stock too much, though.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Chase third overall in his first 2021 big board and wrote the junior's "raw talents are eye-opening and would have made him the top receiver in the 2017, 2018, 2019 or 2020 draft classes."