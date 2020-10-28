    Texans' Deshaun Watson Treats Local Kids to Halloween Shopping Spree

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IOctober 28, 2020

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson looks up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    Days after buying Halloween costumes for students at a Houston charter school, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took four children to a Foot Locker for a shopping spree as part of his bye-week fundraising efforts. 

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that Watson has raised $100,000 this week. In addition to his gift of Halloween costumes and shoes, the 25-year-old also organized a 150-mile exotic car ride to benefit his foundation, which this year is supporting Pro-Vision Academy.

    The Pro Bowler also met with four students who participated in his reading challenge over the summer, gifting them a $5,000 shopping spree at an Ashley HomeStore and a copy of his new book, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson

