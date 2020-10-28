Texans' Deshaun Watson Treats Local Kids to Halloween Shopping Spree

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Days after buying Halloween costumes for students at a Houston charter school, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took four children to a Foot Locker for a shopping spree as part of his bye-week fundraising efforts.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that Watson has raised $100,000 this week. In addition to his gift of Halloween costumes and shoes, the 25-year-old also organized a 150-mile exotic car ride to benefit his foundation, which this year is supporting Pro-Vision Academy.

The Pro Bowler also met with four students who participated in his reading challenge over the summer, gifting them a $5,000 shopping spree at an Ashley HomeStore and a copy of his new book, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.