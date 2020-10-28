Dodgers' Max Muncy Trolls Rob Manfred with World Series Trophy Post on Instagram

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Apparently, the limited fans in attendance for Tuesday's World Series celebration directing boos at Rob Manfred wasn't the end of the ridicule for Major League Baseball's commissioner.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy trolled Manfred when he posted a picture of himself holding the World Series trophy on his Instagram page with the caption "What a nice piece of metal."

It was a reference to Manfred's infamous comments that came in February when he was explaining his decision not to strip the Houston Astros of their 2017 World Series title—which just so happened to come against the Dodgers—as a punishment for their sign-stealing scandal.

"The idea of an asterisk or asking for a piece of metal back seems like a futile act," he told ESPN's Karl Ravech. "People will always know that something was different about the 2017 season, and whether we made that decision right or wrong, we undertook a thorough investigation, and had the intestinal fortitude to share the results of that investigation, even when those results were not very pretty."

If Muncy's post is any indication, the comments must have stuck with the Dodgers.

Outfielder Cody Bellinger appeared to take issue with Manfred's description of the trophy as well when he said it "means you've completed something that you set out to do your whole life" in February, per Pedro Moura of The Athletic.

Manfred eventually apologized for the remark, but it remained a storyline as Los Angeles won its first piece of metal signifying a championship since 1988.