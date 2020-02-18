Rob Manfred Apologizes for Calling World Series Trophy a 'Piece of Metal'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2020

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 10: Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the 2019 Major League Baseball Winter Meetings on December 10, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred issued an apology for comments he made denigrating the World Series trophy.   

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Manfred explained his remark before expressing regret for how he said it. 

"In an effort to make a rhetorical point, I referred to the World Series trophy in a disrespectful way," he said. "... It was a mistake to say what I said."

In an interview with ESPN's Karl Ravech earlier this week, Manfred called the Commissioner's Trophy a "piece of metal" when talking about the possibility of stripping the Houston Astros of their 2017 World Series title amid the ongoing fallout from their sign-stealing scandal. 

Manfred also reiterated his desire to "drastically restrict in-game access to video" and said that talks with the MLB Players Association are ongoing. 

The commissioner also praised Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers, who was one of the key whistleblowers on the Astros scandal in a November report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich

"We will take every possible step to protect Mike Fiers wherever he's playing, whether it's in Houston or somewhere else. ... Mike did the industry a service," Manfred said. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

