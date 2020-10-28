NBA Draft 2020: Analyzing Latest Obi Toppin, Hawks Trade Rumors

0 of 3

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft presents more unknowns than the process did a year ago.

For starters, the No. 1 overall pick is not set in stone, and whomever Minnesota selects at No. 1 could affect how teams approach their selections or trade negotiations.

If LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman are the top three picks as expected, there may be a rush up the draft board to land players like Obi Toppin, who may not be on the board for long after.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in a decent spot to land Toppin at No. 5, and they are reportedly working out the Dayton product in the coming days.

The team beneath Cleveland in the draft order has been busy as well, but in a different aspect, as the Atlanta Hawks are open to trade negotiations.

The Dallas Mavericks may be the team that takes the Hawks' spot—or the spot of another team in the top 10—since they are reportedly looking to move up from No. 18.