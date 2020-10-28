World Series 2020: Dodgers Trophy Celebration Highlights, Comments and More

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers ended their 32-year title drought Tuesday by closing out the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6.

The franchise's seventh Fall Classic crown came on the third World Series appearance for this iteration of the ball club led by Dave Roberts.

Los Angeles came up short in 2017 against the Houston Astros and then again in 2018 versus the Boston Red Sox.

Mookie Betts, who beat the Dodgers in 2018 and was acquired from Boston in the offseason, scored the winning run and provided late insurance for Julio Urias with an eighth-inning home run.

Betts had nothing but praise for the hard work the team put in from Spring Training on to capture the elusive title, per Dodger Insider's Cary Osborne.

"We've worked so hard from Spring Training to now," Betts said. "We prepared for all these situations that came. We executed when it was time to execute. When our backs were against the wall we came back. We overcame adversity. Everything's special about this group of guys, and you know we love each other."

Betts tweeted after the title-clinching win that winning the 2020 World Series is expected to just be the start of what this group can achieve.

Los Angeles called on seven pitchers to work in Game 6. Urias, who picked up the save, was on the mound for the longest amount of time. He went 2.1 innings. Alex Wood was the only other hurler to get six outs.

Urias said after the game that he did not expect to get one out in the seventh and pitch the eighth and ninth innings, per Sportsnet LA.

"No, I just focused on getting the one out and little by little I went batter by batter, and when I least expected it, I was getting the final out," Urias said through a translator.

Urias was one of three Dodgers pitchers to record over 10 strikeouts in the series. Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw were the others.

For Kershaw, the World Series ring completes a resume that should put him in the Hall of Fame when his career is over.

The 32-year-old southpaw went through the emotions of finally winning a World Series crown with the Fox studio team.

"It's hard to describe. You work so hard. I've been to the postseason and lost every single year. And now to look up, I wish it was Dodger Stadium, but it feels like it now with all these Dodger fans around. To get to see how happy these fans are, they've been waiting a long time too, I just have a lot of emotions right now and it's a special feeling," Kershaw said.

The 2020 World Series marked the 19th postseason round Kershaw participated in. That is why Roberts was specifically happy for the southpaw and players, like Kenley Jansen and Justin Turner, that experienced so much playoff heartbreak, per MLB.com's Ken Gurnick.

"For guys like Clayton, I couldn't be happier for you, couldn't be happier," Roberts said. "You want to talk about a narrative? How about being a champion? He's a champion forever. Kenley Jansen, what you've done, thank you. Justin Turner, thank you."

Tuesday's victory finished off a span in which the Dodgers produced the highest winning percentage over four years in the wild-card era, per MLB Stats:

Corey Seager was named World Series Most Valuable Player after he led the Dodgers in runs scored and hits and tied with Betts and Turner for the most home runs.

MLB Stats detailed the shortstop's dominant run throughout the postseason:

The Dodgers should be in the mix to repeat as champions in 2021, with Betts and many other key figures locked down for the future. They will try to become the first repeat champions since the New York Yankees' three-peat from 1998-2000.