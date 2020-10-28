Corey Seager Wins 2020 World Series MVP Award

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Welcome to your place in history, Corey Seager.

The Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop was named the 2020 World Series MVP after his team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Tuesday's Game 6. While he went hitless in the final game, he was excellent throughout the series and a major reason the franchise took home its first championship since the 1988 campaign.

It is also a testament to the depth of the Dodgers that a handful of players could have realistically taken home the MVP award.

Mookie Betts set the tone when he hit a home run, stole two bases and scored two runs in Game 1 and then played a key role in the clincher, knocking a double and scoring the go-ahead run in the decisive sixth inning before providing some insurance with a solo blast in the eighth.

Clayton Kershaw tallied two wins while pitching brilliantly and firmly putting the narrative that he cannot win in the postseason behind him. And even the bullpen deserves major props after throwing 7.1 shutout innings in Tuesday's win.

Yet it was Seager who won the top individual award of the Fall Classic.

He drilled a home run during a multi-hit performance in Game 2 and was unstoppable in Game 4 when he went 4-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI. He also had a key RBI single in Game 5 as the Dodgers bounced back from a stunning loss on the final play of Game 4 and seized control of the series for good.

Seager is just 26 years old but already has a National League Rookie of the Year, two Silver Sluggers and two All-Star appearances on his resume.

You can add World Series MVP and Dodgers legend to that list following his 2020 efforts.