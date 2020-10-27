MLS Power Rankings: Where Teams Stand with 2 Weeks Until Decision Day

1 of 9

26. FC Cincinnati (Previous Ranking: 26)

FC Cincinnati failed to score a goal for the 12th time in regular-season play.

Jaap Stam's side dropped back into the bottom spot of the Eastern Conference table because of its 1-0 loss to Minnesota United and D.C. United's win over Atlanta United.

In five of its last six losses, the second-year side has failed to find the back of the net. Fixing the lack of scoring has to be one of the many offseason focuses of the team's front office.

25. Atlanta United (Previous Ranking: 22)

Atlanta United's poor form continued this week with a 2-1 home loss to D.C. United.

The Five Stripes earned four points from two games at the start of October, but since then, they have taken a single point from four matches.

Losing Josef Martinez to a season-ending injury was a brutal blow, but the Atlanta attack should not look as poor as it has since the season restart.

Atlanta has two goals in in its last five matches and is one of four teams to not reach the 20-goal mark. Three members of that group are outside of playoff positions, with Nashville the only one above the red line.

24. Montreal Impact (Previous Ranking: 24)

Montreal is holding on to a playoff berth after losing three of its last four games to drop down to ninth place in the East with 23 points.

Thierry Henry's side holds a two-point advantage over Inter Miami and Chicago, both of whom are in better form.

Montreal may not bring an end to its struggles Tuesday, as it faces a surging Nashville side that sits one position above it.

23. LA Galaxy (Previous Ranking: 20)

Mostly everything that has happened to the L.A. Galaxy after September 19 can be classified as a disaster.

The Galaxy have three points from their last eight matches and were shut out by rivals Los Angeles FC on national television Sunday.

The hire of Guillermo Barros Schelotto appears unlikely reap the results the Galaxy hoped for. Instead of fighting for a home playoff game and a top seed in the West, the Galaxy are dead last in the conference with 18 points.

22. D.C. United (Previous Ranking: 25)

D.C. is miraculously three points out of the final East playoff spot.

The Black-and-Red picked up their second straight 2-1 win Saturday over Atlanta United after recording the same result against FC Cincinnati.

D.C. is not exactly stealing headlines with its recent wins, but it deserves credit for responding well to interim boss Chad Ashton. Although one win could put D.C. back into the playoff spots, it is unlikely to happen with Columbus, New England and Montreal left on the docket.

21. Vancouver Whitecaps (Previous Ranking: 23)

Vancouver has had two steady spells of form in 2020.

The first occurred in September when it won three of four matches. The other is the run that was extended by Saturday's win over San Jose.

Marc Dos Santos' side earned nine points out of a possible 12 from the last four games and is back up to seventh place in the West. If the Whitecaps find a way to keep this run of form going into the postseason, they could be a tricky opponent.