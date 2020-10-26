    Patrick Mahomes Pushes for Raptors to Play in Kansas City for 2020-21 NBA Season

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) smiles as he runs off the field after defeating the Denver Broncos in 43-16 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct.. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
    Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

    If Patrick Mahomes gets his wish, the Kansas City Raptors will be playing in the NBA next season.

    The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback reacted to a report that the Toronto Raptors may play in Louisville in 2020-21 because of COVID-19 travel restrictions and pushed for the Eastern Conference team to come to Kansas City:

    Mahomes is an advocate for Kansas City sports outside of his own team and is part of the ownership group of the Royals in Major League Baseball.

    There are few bigger voices in all of Kansas City than Mahomes, who has already established himself as an icon in the city by taking home an NFL MVP and Super Bowl trophy in his first two years as a starter. His Chiefs are once again in position to battle for a Lombardi Trophy following a 6-1 start in 2020.

    If the Raptors did come to Kansas City, fans would have the opportunity to watch one of the best Eastern Conference teams.

    Despite losing Kawhi Leonard from their 2018-19 championship squad, the Raptors finished with the second-best record in the East at 53-19 in 2019-20 and pushed the Boston Celtics to seven games in the second round of the playoffs.

