Patrick Mahomes Joins Royals Ownership Group After $503M Chiefs Contract

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, second from left, is greeted by Kansas City Royals pitcher Jason Adam (50) before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined their ownership group:

Royals principal owner John Sherman said the following about Mahomes' addition to the group: "We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise. Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field." 

After leading the Chiefs to a win in Super Bowl LIV last season, Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension worth as much as $503 million earlier this month.

     

