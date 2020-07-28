Patrick Mahomes Joins Royals Ownership Group After $503M Chiefs Contract

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined their ownership group:

Royals principal owner John Sherman said the following about Mahomes' addition to the group: "We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise. Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field."

After leading the Chiefs to a win in Super Bowl LIV last season, Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension worth as much as $503 million earlier this month.

