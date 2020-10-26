WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 26

1 of 1

McIntyre came out at the top of the show to talk about losing to Orton on Sunday at Hell in a Cell. He paraphrases a quote from Rocky and took responsibility for losing.

The Miz's music hit and he came out with John Morrison to gloat about winning the Money in the Bank briefcase from Otis. McIntyre told him to be careful with what they said because he was not in a good mood. They said his title reign was impressive but like everything, it had to come to an end at some point.

The A-Lister talked about how he beat Orton for the WWE title when he had the MITB contract the last time and promised to do it again.

McIntyre grew tired of their antics and nailed The Miz with a headbutt. Before he could do too much damage to Morrison, The A-Lister made the save and they retreated up the ramp. McIntyre said he would speak to management and make sure Miz and Morrison have a bad night.

Grade: C+

Analysis

McIntyre is decent on the mic but seeing him with a heel like The Miz definitely showed that he still has a lot of work to do if he wants to be a top babyface again.

This was a pretty standard segment. McIntyre looked valiant by taking responsibility for his loss, The Miz looked like a jerk for bragging about his win and their fight set up a match for later in the show. It could have been better, it could have been worse.