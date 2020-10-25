    Quinnen Williams﻿ Trade Rumors: Jets Want More Than 2nd-Round Pick for DT

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IOctober 25, 2020
    Alerted 17m ago in the B/R App

    New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has been a bright spot for the struggling 0-6 New York Jets, and the team wants to ensure that his value is represented in any trade offers they consider ahead of the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jets have been offered a second-round pick but are looking for more.

    "GM Joe Douglas will consider anything, but for a player as highly regarded as Williams, it's more of a question of, 'How many second rounders?'" Rapoport wrote Sunday. 

       

