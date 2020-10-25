Quinnen Williams﻿ Trade Rumors: Jets Want More Than 2nd-Round Pick for DT

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has been a bright spot for the struggling 0-6 New York Jets, and the team wants to ensure that his value is represented in any trade offers they consider ahead of the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jets have been offered a second-round pick but are looking for more.

"GM Joe Douglas will consider anything, but for a player as highly regarded as Williams, it's more of a question of, 'How many second rounders?'" Rapoport wrote Sunday.

