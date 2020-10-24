    Khabib Honors Father After Announcing Retirement Following Win vs. Gaethje

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 25, 2020
    Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, speaks after wining against UFC fighter Dustin Poirier, of Lafayette, La., during Lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 242, in Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday , Sept.7 2019. (AP Photo/ Mahmoud Khaled)
    Mahmoud Khaled/Associated Press

    UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov won a title unification bout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on Saturday and immediately retired afterward:

    Khabib provided an emotional post-match monologue, citing the July death of his father and trainer, Abdulmanap, as reasoning for his retirement. 

    Later in the evening, Khabib honored his father with a tribute on social media:

    Numerous fighters congratulated Khabib, including Jon Jones, who recognized his father as well:

    Khabib finished his career 29-0 (13-0 in UFC) with four wins in title bouts. His father played a large influence in his success and many others, as noted by ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

    "The dominant mixed martial artist has long credited his father with his success in the sport.

    "In addition to his contributions to his son's success, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was influential in the careers of a multitude of athletes from the region, including UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev."

    Per Khabib's official websiteAbdulmanap Nurmagomedov's pupils include Makhachev, Rustam Khabilov, Azamat Hashimov, Shamil Zavurov, Gadzhimurad Nurmagomedov and Magomedrasul Hasbulaev, in addition to Khabib.

    Video Play Button
    Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov also held the title of Honored Coach of Russia and won Ukrainian judo and sambo championships.

