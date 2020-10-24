    Dana White: Khabib Suffered Broken Foot Injury 3 Weeks Before Gaethje Fight

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 24, 2020
    Alerted 30m ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov holds the trophy belt during a news conference in Moscow, Russia. Khabib Nurmagomedov said Tuesday April 2, 2019, he doesn’t think Conor McGregor’s retirement is for real, adding, “I don’t think he’s finished.” (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, FILE)
    Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

    On a day filled with notable news involving Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC President Dana White said the lightweight champion was injured leading up to Saturday's fight against Justin Gaethje.

    During the post-fight press conference, White said Nurmagomedov broke his foot three weeks before the fight and didn't tell anyone.

    The broken foot might end up being the third-most notable news story involving Nurmagomedov to come out of UFC 254.

    After successfully defending the lightweight title by submitting Gaethje in the second round, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

    "This was my last fight," he said while being interviewed in the Octagon. "No way I can come here without my father. When UFC call me with Justin, I talk with my mother for three days. I promise it will be my last fight. If I give my word, I have to follow this."

    Nurmagomedov showed no signs of injury during the fight. He was landing strikes early and took Gaethje down late in the first round, but time ran out for him to lock in a submission attempt. The Eagle needed just 94 seconds in the second round to get the fight back on the ground and lock in a triangle choke for the win.

    The win moved Nurmagomedov to a perfect 29-0 in his mixed martial arts career. His four straight title defenses is tied for the longest streak in the history of the UFC lightweight division.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Khabib Announces Retirement 🚨

      Lightweight champion promised his mother this would be his last fight: 'No way I can come here without my father'

      Khabib Announces Retirement 🚨
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Khabib Announces Retirement 🚨

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Khabib Beats Gaethje 💪

      Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje via submission to stay perfect at 29-0

      Khabib Beats Gaethje 💪
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Khabib Beats Gaethje 💪

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      Khabib Had Broken Foot

      Dana White says after the fight that Khabib broke his foot three weeks ago and didn't tell anyone

      Khabib Had Broken Foot
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Khabib Had Broken Foot

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC 254 Winners and Losers

      ✊ Khabib ends a legendary career 😵 Phillip Hawes' 18-second KO ➡️ We break down all the fights

      UFC 254 Winners and Losers
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC 254 Winners and Losers

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report