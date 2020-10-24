Dana White: Khabib Suffered Broken Foot Injury 3 Weeks Before Gaethje Fight

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

On a day filled with notable news involving Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC President Dana White said the lightweight champion was injured leading up to Saturday's fight against Justin Gaethje.

During the post-fight press conference, White said Nurmagomedov broke his foot three weeks before the fight and didn't tell anyone.

The broken foot might end up being the third-most notable news story involving Nurmagomedov to come out of UFC 254.

After successfully defending the lightweight title by submitting Gaethje in the second round, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

"This was my last fight," he said while being interviewed in the Octagon. "No way I can come here without my father. When UFC call me with Justin, I talk with my mother for three days. I promise it will be my last fight. If I give my word, I have to follow this."

Nurmagomedov showed no signs of injury during the fight. He was landing strikes early and took Gaethje down late in the first round, but time ran out for him to lock in a submission attempt. The Eagle needed just 94 seconds in the second round to get the fight back on the ground and lock in a triangle choke for the win.

The win moved Nurmagomedov to a perfect 29-0 in his mixed martial arts career. His four straight title defenses is tied for the longest streak in the history of the UFC lightweight division.