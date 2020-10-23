Red Sox Rumors: Luis Urueta Interviewed for Vacant Manager Position

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have interviewed Luis Urueta for their open managerial position, per Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes.

Urueta is a coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks in addition to his role as the manager of Gigantes del Cibao in the Dominican Republic winter league, per Rojas.

The 39-year-old also managed Colombia in its World Baseball Classic debut in 2017, going 1-2 in a tough Pool C alongside the United States, Dominican Republic and Canada.

He's been with the D-backs organization in various capacities since 2007, including managing the Diamondbacks' Arizona Fall League team.

Urueta played minor league ball in the D-backs organization as well before moving on to the pros in Italy from 2004-06.

Per Bill Koch of the Providence Journal, the Red Sox spoke with Urueta after parting ways with Alex Cora last January before ultimately deciding to promote bench coach Ron Roenicke, whose 2021 option was not picked up after Boston finished last in the American League East.

The Sox let Cora go after MLB's investigation implicated him in the 2017 Houston Astros' illegal sign-stealing practices. Cora was the bench coach for that World Series-winning team.

MLB suspended Cora for one year, but he's eligible to return to a team's bench for the 2021 season. There is interest in his services, with the Red Sox and Detroit Tigers considering him, per Rojas.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Boston is also looking into a pair of ex-MLB players in Will Venable and Don Kelly, per Rojas. Venable is the Chicago Cubs' third-base coach, and Kelly is the bench coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates.