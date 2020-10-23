Sanya Richards-Ross Talks Olympics, Meeting Serena Williams, Kobe in B/R AMA

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Sanya Richards-Ross is a three-time Olympian who took home four gold medals in a career that included appearances at the 2004 Athens Games, 2008 Beijing Games and 2012 London Games.

The legendary runner joined Bleacher Report for an AMA on Friday to discuss a variety of topics, including what it felt like to win a gold medal, meeting Serena Williams, her life after track and field, her experience meeting Kobe Bryant and much more.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@avery13: What was it like winning your first gold medal?

My first gold medal was everything! I was a part of the 4x4 relay team and I had always dreamt of being in the Olympics. So winning my first one at 18 was a life changing moment. My entire family was there, it was unforgettable.

@jamfinest: Did you ever consider running for Jamaica?

Video Play Button Videos you might like

I migrated to the States when I was 12. When I was 16, I was invited to run on the World Juniors. They asked me for my passport and my mom was like 'girl you aren't American!' I begged my parents, 'I want to run with my parents in America.' When I was 16 I wanted to compete for the country I felt most connected to and supported by and obviously with the University of Texas. I always enjoyed competing against Jamaica, it was a great rivalry.

@isaac_2: Would you do anything in your career differently?

Yeah I would. One, I had surgery on my right big toe in 2012, I had a really bad injury it was hereditary. I was constantly losing cartilage in that one joint. It had run all the way down, I ran on it and won in 2012. I went to the doctor and shaved it down and it was the worst decision I made. The pain went through the roof. I would take back my 2008 race, I went out a little bit too fast, that should've been my first gold medal, but those would be the two things I'd change.

@Steve_Perrault: Who was the coolest person you got to meet at any of your trips to the Olympics?

The person I loved the most was Serena Williams and to be in the village with Serena and Venus. I got to sit down with them. Serena sticks out for me because I've admired her. LeBron James who knew my name and was super cool. And the late Kobe Bryant, even just thinking about that breaks my heart still. I got to meet Kobe and he is the most humble superstar in the world. He was so gracious. He took pictures with the entire track team. It was bananas. He never said no, never looked flustered. So his memory is a lasting one for me. Got to meet some really dope superstars. Neymar recognized me first and I was like 'wait a minute!' My dad's a huge soccer fan so to meet him was awesome.

@D0ugBr0wn: How did you deal with the huge spotlight of the Olympics being so brief each time?

It is definitely humbling when you go from being treated like a rock star all the time to kind of falling out of that spotlight and being in anonymity. For me I was prayerful about it before I left the track and I just kept saying to God 'Thank you for this amazing blessing. I know not all blessings are meant to last a lifetime, and I'm giving my gift back to you now.' That just really humbled me and allowed me to see that what I was able to do was such a blessing. So few people get to have that experience, and how can I now use this as a springboard to do something else. It's not easy though, it really isn't. To go from being that girl and traveling the world and people want your autograph and they want your picture. It's a lot of fun but I think I've separated myself from that. I'm so much more than an athlete. That doesn't define me. I'm able to walk confidently now in every area of life.

@BayLegend: As a 400m high school track runner, what tips could you give me to improve my PR?

The 400 is a tricky event, it is a sprint but you can't sprint the entire time or you will die. So it's about balancing that speed. You gotta trust your coach. But I have the 4 P's: Push, Pace, Position, Poise (or pray!).

@Sur_lke: What's life like after track and field?

It's been an amazing transition for me. I was fortunate to be competitive and run for Team USA for 13 years. So I got to see a lot of people exit the sport, some earlier than they wanted to for whatever reasons. I would see people really have a hard time with it, and it's not easy. It's really hard to separate your identity from the sport and what you do. I really started to prepare myself mentally, spiritually, emotionally for my transition from sports the year I was leaving. I miss competing and being in the Olympic Village. Now I'm hosting this amazing show Central Ave here in Atlanta. I have a beautiful family and I'm very very blessed. Life has been good not doing 1,000 situps every day.

@jonathanweber: What's your Central Ave show all about?

The Central Ave show is incredible. It is executive produced by Will Packer who is an incredible movie and television producer and Monique Chenault who was the first African-American woman to be a show-runner for Inside Edition. What's really cool about this show is that there have never been two women of color that hosted an entertainment news magazine show. So we're the first women to do that. It's the right show for right now because we're all super sensitive and having different experiences in the United States. To be able to tell stories about different communities you need those voices from every community contributing. What I love about our show is every race and ethnicity is represented. You have myself and Julissa Bermudez on stage and we deep-dive stories. I'm doing a show I'd want to watch and that's a great blessing.

@charlesgardner: Why don't we host more world-class track and field events in the US?

Most of the major championships are hosted overseas for a mirage of reasons. Unfortunately we were going to have the 2021 Championships but COVID is going to push those. There are a couple of reasons. Track and field is very popular in Europe and also a lot of the facilities in the US aren't set up to host large meets. Not enough hotels and huge arenas. At the end of the day the world is so much smaller so you can be connected to the sport no matter where you are.

@Steve_Perrault: Why do you think it's so important to vote?

Voting is the only true way we can share our voice. Many of us will use our social media platforms, but the real way is to go to the polls. I would tell everyone that I can to do that. I'm registered in Texas and will send in my mail-in ballot. Everyone should vote.

@Chickfilaisbetta: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

That is a hard question!!! You guys came with it on that one! It depends on the day but the one I eat more often is Chick-fil-A. But if I roll by a Popeyes they're going to get my money!

@spitzzz: What's your favorite place you have traveled to for competition?

I've been all over the world and my number 1 spot outside of competing in the States (I loved competing in Eugene, Oregon) I love being in Kingston Jamaica—I competed there when I was 7. But Zurich, Switzerland is my top choice. The track was amazing, the fans were amazing. I was in Paris, Rome, Brussels, everywhere. I got a chance to see a lot of the world so I'm really blessed.

@KingLeoTheGawd: Who has a faster 40 time: You or your husband?

Definitely my husband, but today I may get him! He's been coaching a bit so he's been getting some training so I might still give it to him.

@LOGAN316: Why did you first want to become an Olympian?

When I was 9 I wrote for my class assignment that I wanted to be an Olympic Champion. But it was when I was 16 I really decided I wanted to. I was doing 1,000 sit ups a day.

@SportFanBeast: How do you spend your free time?

What is free time? Hahah. I'm mom, wife, I run a television show, I write a blog, I have no time! Though I like to soak in a bath, read a book and scroll on Instagram. My husband and son are the light of my life. We just spend as much time as we can together. With a 3-year-old during the pandemic we've been doing everything to keep him busy.

@oliverclothesoff: What's the craziest a training regimen can get? Ex: Running from a cheetah or up a mountain?

Thank god I've never run from a cheetah! I was a hardcore sprinter and so my toughest days were over distance when coaches would give us 600s and 800s. I would say in 2012 I would do 2,000 situps on the track, doing pilates, lifting weights. All the eating and resting lead up to you stepping onto that track.

@1kdfanatic35: How do you deal with overcoming adversity?

For me I lean into my faith in my family. I believe everything happens for a reason, even that it may suck, our families are preparing us for success. My parents would always be a shoulder to cry on. My husband who competed in the NFL knew what it was like and would always boost me up.

Rapid-Fire Questions

Favorite race ever?

Athens when I broke the American record.

Favorite movie ever?

A Time to Kill.

Favorite sneaker ever?

Air Pegasus, really comfortable. The perfect balance of being light and sturdy enough to run in. I'm an Air Max girl in my regular life.

Favorite food?

Jamaican curry chicken.

Someone you've always wanted to meet and why?

I would love to have met Maya Angelou. I talked to Ziggy Marley on our show—sitting down with Bob would've been incredible.