    Khabib, Justin Gaethje Make Weight for UFC 254 Title Fight

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2020

    FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 file photo Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas. UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is probably the best-known Muslim athlete in Russia, and he's rapidly becoming a leading conservative voice at home. When a National Guardsman was killed while apparently trying to break up a fight outside an establishment variously described as a cafe and nightclub early Sunday morning, Nurmagomedov called for a crackdown on the local nightlife in his mostly-Muslim home region of Dagestan.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje both made weight Friday ahead of their lightweight championship unification bout in the main event of UFC 254 on Saturday.

    ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported Khabib weighed in naked and appeared to breathe a sigh of relief after the scale showed 155 pounds.

                         

