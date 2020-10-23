Khabib, Justin Gaethje Make Weight for UFC 254 Title Fight

John Locher/Associated Press

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje both made weight Friday ahead of their lightweight championship unification bout in the main event of UFC 254 on Saturday.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported Khabib weighed in naked and appeared to breathe a sigh of relief after the scale showed 155 pounds.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.