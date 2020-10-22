ZOZO Championship 2020: Sebastian Munoz Leads at 8 Under After Round 1

David Becker/Associated Press

Sebastian Munoz had a fantastic Thursday at the Zozo Championship in Thousand Oaks, California. Tiger Woods did not.

Munoz sits atop the leaderboard after Round 1, shooting an eight-under 64 to lead Tyrell Hatton by one stroke and a small group of players by two strokes.

Woods, on the other hand, shot a disastrous four-over 76. Only Adam Long, at five over, shot worse.

Munoz didn't get off to the hottest start, with a bogey on No. 1. However, he posted four birdies in his next five holes before an epic eagle on No. 7.

A bogey on No. 8 ended the hot run of play, but not for long, as he carded three birdies in the first four holes on the back nine.

After a double-bogey on No. 14, Munoz erased the poor hole with an eagle on No. 16 and a birdie on the 17th.

It was a whirlwind round, to be sure. He finished with an average driving distance of 284 yards, a 76.9 percent driving accuracy, 77.8 percent of greens hit in regulation and 0.56 strokes gained putting, per PGATour.com.

While Munoz will be thrilled he tamed his wild bull of a round, Woods is looking pretty gored at the tournament he won last year after finishing with two birdies, four bogeys and a double-bogey.

For Woods, the focus is on the upcoming Masters, even if that means playing another tournament before Augusta like the Houston Open.

"I think my plan is just to play and practice," he said Tuesday, per Bob Harig of ESPN. "I don't know if I'm going to play Houston or not. I'm not playing next week, and we'll see how this week goes and make a decision from there."

After Thursday, Houston might be looking better and better to Woods.

As for other players to watch going forward, keep an eye on the lurking Thomas at seven under:

Other notable scores included Justin Rose (-5), Jon Rahm (-4), Jason Day (-4), Jordan Spieth (-2), Bubba Watson (-2), Patrick Reed (-2), Rickie Fowler (-1), Phil Mickelson (E) and Rory McIlroy (+1).