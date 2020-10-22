Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Derrick Rose Trade, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

In his first season with the Detroit Pistons, Derrick Rose put up some impressive numbers. He averaged 18.1 points (his most since 2011-12) and 5.6 assists in 50 games in 2019-20. It was a strong year that showed he's still capable of playing at a high level at this point in his career.

However, the point guard didn't have the opportunity to feature in the playoffs. The Pistons aren't currently among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, and it may take a bit of time before they are again. Meanwhile, Rose has never won an NBA title during his 11-year career.

So, is there a chance the 32-year-old could be traded to a contender before his contract with Detroit expires at the end of the 2020-21 season?

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, one NBA general manager believes there's a chance Rose could be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, the reigning champions. There had been rumors of a deal earlier in 2020, but nothing materialized at that time.

"The Lakers wanted to be involved in case the Clippers got involved or someone else, the Bucks or the Nuggets, whoever. So there was interest but not too serious," the GM told Deveney. "Now, everything has shifted a little. Now, they’re both in a position to where a deal is much more likely now."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's possible Los Angeles will be losing a veteran point guard this offseason. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Rajon Rondo is expected to decline his player option for 2020-21 and head to free agency, where he could sign with another team.

If the Lakers traded for Rose, it would be an upgrade at the position should he continue to play like he did in 2019-20.

Of course, it's still early in the offseason, and sometimes there are trade rumors that don't lead to deals. So, while this is a situation to monitor, it's also possible Rose could stay in Detroit, especially with it being unclear what Los Angeles may be willing to offer in order to acquire his services.

Latest On Caldwell-Pope's Future

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Rondo isn't the only Lakers guard who is likely to decline his player option for the 2020-21 season. There's also shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the 27-year-old is expected to decline his $8.5 million option for next season.

That doesn't necessarily mean Caldwell-Pope won't be back with Los Angeles, but the Lakers also won't be the only team pursuing him.

"There's significant mutual interest between Caldwell-Pope and the Lakers, but there will be some external suitors," Charania wrote. "A team such as Atlanta—searching for productive veterans around All-Star Trae Young—could emerge with interest."

The Georgia product is a seven-year NBA veteran, and he's spent the past three seasons with Los Angeles. He's mostly been a bench contributor the past two years, and this past season, he averaged 9.3 points in 69 games while shooting a career-best 46.7 percent from the field.

In the playoffs, Caldwell-Pope started all 21 games during the Lakers' run to the NBA title, averaging 10.7 points per contest. So, it would make sense why they would have interest in bringing him back, as he was such a key contributor to their success.