UFC's Dana White: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier Must Happen at Lightweight

John Locher/Associated Press

If Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier wind up stepping into the Octagon together, Dana White says the fight will happen in the lightweight division and not at a catchweight.

"It's 155 pounds," White told BT Sport. "I'm not putting on a freaking multi-million dollar fight at a catch weight that means nothing. … That fight means nothing at 170. Neither one of those two are ranked at 170 pounds and it doesn't do anything in the [155]-pound division if either one of them win cause they're fighting at 170. It literally makes no sense.

"There are plenty of organizations that put on fights that make no sense. You can go and watch those kinds of fights every weekend. That's not what we do here."

McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, seemed to indicate the fight would take place at 170 pounds, despite both fighters vying to compete for the UFC lightweight title. McGregor has fought three of his last five bouts at welterweight, including his TKO of Donald Cerrone in January.

Poirier and McGregor last fought in 2014 when both were in the featherweight division. McGregor won that bout via first-round TKO.

UFC has presented both fighters contracts for the UFC 257 on Jan. 23, but neither has put pen to paper. It's widely expected that the bout will be agreed upon soon.