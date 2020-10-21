Flores: Tua Tagovailoa Starting over Ryan Fitzpatrick 'Best Thing' for Dolphins

Doug Murray/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has confirmed that Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback coming out of the team's Week 7 bye.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Flores said the decision to go with Tagovailoa over Ryan Fitzpatrick is "the best thing for the team."

Flores added the coaching staff has "seen a lot of improvement from Tua and all our rookies" since the start of training camp.

The Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft with the goal of him becoming their franchise quarterback.

There were questions about Tagovailoa, though. He had surgery last November to repair a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture suffered during Alabama's win over Mississippi State.

Durability was an issue for him at times in college. The 22-year-old had five different surgical procedures, including one on each ankle and one for a broken finger, between 2018 and '19.

Tagovailoa's agent, Chris Cabott, told Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm in March that Tagovailoa was "fully cleared and ready to compete without any restrictions."

Miami gave its prized rookie his first game exposure late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-0 win over the New York Jets. He completed both of his pass attempts for nine yards.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tagovailoa will make his first career start for the Dolphins on Nov. 1 at Hard Rock Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams.