Collin Sexton Talks Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Cavaliers, More in B/R AMA

Now two years into his NBA career, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has established himself as a go-to scorer.

Drafted No. 8 overall in 2018, Sexton led the Cavs in scoring this season as a 21-year-old with 20.8 points per game. He's played in all of the team's 147 games over the past two seasons, including starting 65 games in 2019-20.

As the Cavs continue their roster rebuild, Sexton is putting himself in an excellent position to be a critical piece for the organization. He's a 39.2 percent shooter from three-point range on 551 career attempts.

While preparing for the 2020-21 season, Sexton sat down for a B/R AMA to discuss topics ranging from Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade and playing in Cleveland.

The following is the full transcript from the B/R AMA session.

@jackstrealy: Who is in your all-time starting 5?

Iverson, Kobe, Shaq, Kareem and maybe Magic.

@Steve_Perrault: Do you ever feel pressure to replace guys like Kyrie and Bron in Cleveland?

Not at all. I just go out and play my game. I love to compete and have fun, I don't try to put that pressure on myself. I just do what I do, I don't wanna be anybody else but Collin Sexton.

@Coco9: Who is the GOAT? LeBron or MJ?

There are three of them, you can't really say one is the GOAT because of the different time eras. Gotta say Kobe, LeBron, MJ. Don't think there's just one person, don't know how LeBron would've played in MJ's era or Kobe in MJ's era. They're the GOATs in their eras.

@BayLegend: If you could play an NBA legend in a 1v1, who would you wanna play?

Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant, my favorite all-time players.

@OGizExtatic: What was the conversation when Dwyane Wade gave you his jersey?

Really cool, just let me know if i needed anyone to talk to, to keep going and continue to learn. He said the losing would get better, that he'd been through the ups and downs and to continue to have a level head and be a professional. Don't run away from it. I can talk to him pretty much any day, could call him right now. That's definitely my guy.

@mbrgr770: What was your welcome to the NBA moment?

Running out the tunnel and hearing my name called out for the first time, stepping out before the game. I just had a different type of feeling, it was amazing, like I actually made it to the NBA.

@BayLegend: Who is the funniest teammate you've played with?

I think Kevin Love is funny, probably him, he and Larry are always joking.

@Jasper_Pail: What was your favorite team growing up?

Lakers. I love Kobe Bryant, was a Lakers fan for sure.

@Coco9: What was that game at Bama like when you guys finished with only 3 players?

That game was amazing, to be out there with Galen [Smith] and Riley [Norris]. We continued to fight and finish through. We cut it down to 2 or 3 points. I would've never thought that would ever happen. That's like something that happens at AAU. Never thought they'd let us play with three players, but they did.

@Jalen_H7: If you could hit a game-winner over anyone in the league who would it be and why?

I wouldn't say over anybody, because a game-winner is just a different type of feeling, of confidence. So not specifically over one person, but any type of game-winner would be good for me.

@ekroll: How did it feel dropping 41 on Boston?

It was pretty good. K-Love told me to keep going, to continue to do what I do. He was feeding me the entire game, continuing to give me that confidence to go out there and finish strong, lead the team to victory. I'd rather take the W any day.

@Not_BobbyWagner: What is your favorite locker room story?

I don't have a favorite one because there's stuff going on all the time. There isn't one that sticks out to me right now.

@DJYoungBull: How did you get the nickname Young Bull?

Since I was growing up, I was always the younger one playing with older guys. They called me Young Bull and that just stuck.

@216_Kicks_: Favorite Comic Hero and who is your IRL hero?

I like Batman because of his car. And Superman. My grandmother and mom are my life heroes. And my dad.

@realalexlarsen: Do you have any of your own rookie cards?

I definitely do, a few of them. I framed them, got the very first one and put that up. Me and my brother growing up used to collect rookie and basketball cards, like MJ's and LeBron's. That's what we used to collect, have a lot signed as well. Me getting my own, especially the first one, had to make sure I put that up.

@MMG: What do you do with your free time?

Hanging out with the family and watching movies, big movie person, love watching all types and experiencing all kinds.

@Jalen_H7: Favorite part about Cleveland?

It's pretty laid back, not too busy. My favorite part is the traffic, can get to any place 15 minutes away. It's not like Atlanta, you gotta leave maybe an hour out.

@ChickfilAisbetta: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Chick-fil-A for sure. The cobb salad with chicken, no bacon is my go-to order.

Rapid-Fire Questions

Favorite play ever?

My layup in the SEC Tournament that pushed us to go to the NCAA Tournament against Texas A&M. Buzzer-beater. We hadn't been to the tourney in so many years so that felt real good to get my team there.

Favorite movie ever?

Drumline because it's an Atlanta movie and I love music.

Favorite sneaker ever?

Jordan 1 Metallic Black, all patent leather with the gold check.

Favorite food?

Wings, lemon pepper mild. Can't eat them too much but that's my go-to if I have a cheat day. And maybe a McFlurry, not gonna lie. Oreo to be specific.