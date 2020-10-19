Andy Reid on Le'Veon Bell's Chiefs Contract: 'We Don't Turn Away Good Players'

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's reason for signing running back Le'Veon Bell after he was released by the New York Jets was simple.

"We don't turn away good players, and he's a good one," Reid said after the Chiefs' 26-17 defeat of the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Bell signed a one-year deal with a base salary of $1 million, but his contract will be prorated to reflect the part of the season that has already passed, according to CBS Sports' John Breech, who reported the running back will actually take home $690,000.

But Bell, who can also earn money through bonuses for playing time and team success, was looking for more touches after publicly expressing his frustration with the New York Jets and head coach Adam Gase, who had previously expressed his displeasure with signing the three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro to a four-year, $52.5 million deal.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler collected 863 rushing yards and three touchdowns in addition to 69 receptions for 500 yards and a touchdown through 17 games with the Jets.

Reid and the Chiefs are already working with another quality running back in rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who rushed for a career-best 161 yards Monday night to bring his season total to 505 through six games.